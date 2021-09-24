Suspect in deadly kidnapping, shootout dies in Marion County Jail

Top left: Kenneth Peden III; Background: Law enforcement blocking Highway 214 near Silverton on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, following the shootout. (Credit: Marion County Sheriff’s Office/KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 21-year-old man accused of kidnapping and shooting a teen to death in May has died by suicide in the Marion County Jail.

Kenneth William Peden III was found unconscious in his cell on Sept. 22, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said. Despite life-saving efforts, Peden was pronounced dead at the scene.

Peden was arrested May 12 after a pursuit through the city of Silverton ended in a shootout with law enforcement along Highway 214.

He was indicted a week later on several charges, including first-degree murder in the death of 17-year-old Molly “Ollie” Taylor and the attempted murders of 22-year-old Arik Reed and four law enforcement officers.

No officers were injured despite multiple bullets hitting their vehicles, court documents allege.

The Marion County grand jury unanimously found two Silverton police officers and a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy were justified in using deadly physical force during the incident.