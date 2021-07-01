‘Suspicious’ 2-alarm blaze destroys home, vehicles

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 2-alarm fire that destroyed a home and several vehicles is being investigated as suspicious, the Marion County Fire District said.

The call came in around 10 a.m. Thursday in the area of 66th Avenue NE, official said. The single-story home was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived. Other agencies, including Silverton Fire, Aumsville Fire and a private water tender from Four Seasons Farm, arrived to help battle the blaze.

It took 2 hours to get the fire under control, authorities said.

Local law enforcement and the Oregon State Fire Marshal are now investigating the cause of the blaze.