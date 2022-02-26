PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 3-alarm blaze, deemed suspicious in nature, ravaged a 50,000-square foot barn and destroyed 1500 tons of wheat straw in the early hours of Saturday, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.

Nine fire agencies went to the scene in the 11000 block of Hazelgreen Road NE near Silverton after the first 911 call came in around 12:30 a.m., officials said.

Deputies also went to the scene as did fire investigators from the Oregon State Police and the State Fire Marshal’s office.

Though the exact cause and origin are not yet known, investigators believe the fire is suspicious. Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Nate Morse by email — nmorse@co.marion.or.us — or by texting TIPMCSO to 847411.