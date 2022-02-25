PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities are investigating a death after responding to a car crash in east Salem where they found a person with “suspicious injuries”, Marion County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.

Just before 7:30 p.m. Friday, a 911 caller reported a crash in a residential area on Vernon Street Northeast near Herrin Road Northeast.

Police found a black Honda Civic on its top with one person in the car who was pronounced dead at the scene. Marion County Sheriff’s Office noted the person had “suspicious injuries.”

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Unit and CRASH team were called to investigate.

Officials said they are treating this as a suspicious death and have not determined the cause or manner of death.

Police have not released any additional details at this time.

Police ask anyone with information to call the MCSO tipline at at 503-540-8079 or to submit a tip by texting TIPMCSO and your tip to 847411.