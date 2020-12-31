Suspicious package investigation shuts down Salem streets

Marion County

Salem PD's Hazardous Device Team is on the scene

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Several streets are closed in Downtown Salem as police investigate a suspicious package.

At 9:20 a.m. on Thursday, the Salem Police Department announced their Hazardous Device Team is at the downtown Cherriot’s Transit Center to investigate the suspicious package. There are no further details about the investigation at this time.

High Street between Chemeketa Street and Court Street is currently closed, as is Chemeketa Street between High Street and Church Street. Church Street is also closed between Chemeketa Street and Court Street. Avoid the area.

This is a developing story.

