SWAT disarms knife-wielding man in Salem

The scene from the SWAT response at Salem’s Cedar Court Apartments (photo courtesy Marion Co. Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Salem man was arrested Monday after prompting a SWAT response to his apartment.

Eduardo Espinoza Lopez ran down the stairs of Salem’s Cedar Court Apartment complex holding a knife, according to witnesses. Police said neighbors were able to get inside their units uninjured before Lopez, 34, approached anyone with the weapon.

Eduardo Espinoza Lopez

(Marion County Sheriff’s Office)

When deputies from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrived around 6 p.m., Lopez barricaded himself inside his unit. SWAT was eventually called to the scene along with negotiators.

Shortly before 9:30 p.m., Lopez exited the apartment without incident and was taken into custody.

He has been booked at the Marion County Jail where he faces Attempted Assault 2, Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Menacing.