SWAT disarms knife-wielding man in Salem

Marion County

Suspect faces assault, weapon and menacing charges

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

The scene from the SWAT response at Salem’s Cedar Court Apartments (photo courtesy Marion Co. Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Salem man was arrested Monday after prompting a SWAT response to his apartment.

Eduardo Espinoza Lopez ran down the stairs of Salem’s Cedar Court Apartment complex holding a knife, according to witnesses. Police said neighbors were able to get inside their units uninjured before Lopez, 34, approached anyone with the weapon.

Eduardo Espinoza Lopez
(Marion County Sheriff’s Office)

When deputies from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrived around 6 p.m., Lopez barricaded himself inside his unit. SWAT was eventually called to the scene along with negotiators.

Shortly before 9:30 p.m., Lopez exited the apartment without incident and was taken into custody.

He has been booked at the Marion County Jail where he faces Attempted Assault 2, Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Menacing.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget