Swimming kids find submerged body at Scotts Mills City Park

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man’s body was recovered from the water Wednesday afternoon at Scotts Mills City Park in Marion County.

Children were swimming at the base of the falls when they saw what looked like a man under the water, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.

Divers with the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and recovered the body of a 22-year-old man from California. He was found in about eight feet of water directly below the falls, deputies said. His name has not been released at this time.

The drowning is under investigation.

The sheriff’s office said, “This tragic event is a strong reminder that even with the summer weather, the heavy flow of the water and the waters being very cold, it is still very dangerous swimming in rivers. Please be mindful and use extreme caution when swimming and always swim with another individual.”