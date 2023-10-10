PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 13-year-old Keizer student is in custody after a shooting threat at Clagget Creek Middle School, police said.

Keizer Police officers said the teen threatened the school on Saturday and authorities found out after a parent contacted them saying her daughter spotted the threat on Instagram.

The anonymous post claimed they would “shoot up” Claggett Creek Middle School.

Keizer police working with both the FBI and the Salem-Keizer School District said they were able to identify the teen behind the post.

He was caught and charged with disorderly conduct.