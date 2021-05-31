Teen dies after being pinned under car in Salem

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 15-year-old boy is dead after being trapped underneath a car in Riverfront Park in Salem early Monday morning, according to the Salem Police Department.

Four of his friends were in a vehicle driving through the parking lot early Monday morning, SPD officials said. When the 16-year-old female driver stopped the vehicle, the boy got out of the vehicle and climbed onto the hood. The driver kept driving forward when the boy slid of the hood and later became pinned underneath the car.

A girl in the group called 911 immediately, while someone else teen tried to get assistance.

Salem Fire Department personnel arrived to extricate the injured teen and paramedics later transported the teen to Salem Health where he died from his injuries.

Because to the age of the victim and those involved in the tragic incident, names are not being released. The Salem Police Traffic Team is handling the investigation and no further information will be released at this time.