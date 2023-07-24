PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A day after jumping off a dock at Keizer Rapids Park and staying submerged for 10 minutes, a 19-year-old died at a Salem hospital.

Filemon Villavisencio Santos was swimming at the park on Saturday when he jumped off the dock, Keizer police said in a release. He wasn’t wearing a life jacket, witnesses told police, and stayed under the water. A Keizer police officer arrived and spotted him in about 8 feet of water.

The officer jumped in, recovered his body and began doing CPR along with others in the park. Santos was rushed to the Salem Hospital Emergency Department in critical condition.

Authorities said Santos died after 5 p.m. on Sunday.

No further information is available at this time.