Teen girl killed by falling tree at Detroit Lake

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A teenage girl died in a boating accident on Detroit Lake Sunday afternoon, said the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Marine Patrol deputies were first alerted of a boating accident in the Box Canyon area of the lake around 3:40 pm. Sunday afternoon. Someone had called to report that two pontoon-style boats had been tethered together near the shoreline when the top of a tree fell on the boats.

The caller told authorities at least one person was seriously injured and was taken by boat to Mongold State Park for help.

When first responders arrived at the Mongold boat ramp, someone was giving CPR to the vicitm. Authorities called LifeFlight, however, the sheriff’s office said that the victim did not survive and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as a 13-year-old girl from Utah.

No additional information on the accident was released.