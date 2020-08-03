Teen rushed to hospital after fall at Silver Falls Park

Marion County

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A teenage boy fell at Silver Falls State Park Monday afternoon, according to the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department.

Local paramedics were able to stabilize him before he was taken by Life Flight to a hospital around 2 p.m. His medical condition is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.

