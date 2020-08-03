Teen rushed to hospital after fall at Silver Falls Park

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 4-alarm fire at Oregon’s largest recycler of wood pallets in Salem last year has turned into an arson investigation, and local police have put out a call for possible leads.

Oregon Pallet on Salem Industrial Way NE caught fire in the early hours of Monday, August 19, 2019, and triggered a 4-alarm response. Neighbors reported hearing an explosion at the plant around 3 a.m. The fire quickly burned through the pallet yard, but firefighters were able to spare buildings from the blaze.