PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Enchanted Forest, a popular family theme park in Marion County, celebrated its 50th anniversary Sunday.

On August 8, 1971, the park officially opened to visitors and has been bringing smiles to people all over the Pacific Northwest ever since.

The park celebrated the day with its original founder Roger Tofte. He held several question and answer sessions throughout the day.

There was also a birthday cake big enough for 50 candles.