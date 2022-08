PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A pedestrian died after being struck by a train in Salem early Tuesday morning, officials said.

At 6:50 a.m. the Salem Police Department tweeted the collision happened at SE 14th and Hine.

The train is reportedly blocking traffic south of McGilchrist Street SE. The westbound lanes will be closed while officials investigate.

