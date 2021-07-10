Two Albany men killed in small plane crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two men from Albany were killed when a small plane they were in crashed near Millersburg on Friday night.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened before 9 p.m. in a field behind Deciduous Avenue. When they arrived on scene they found the pilot, 57-year-old Charles Kizer and his passenger 49-year-old Matthew Irish deceased at the scene.

They were flying in a North Wing Trike, a two-seater, motorized glider-type aircraft.

The Sheriff’s office said there were witnesses of the crash. The FAA has been called to help investigate.