SUV enters water with driver inside at Wheatland Ferry

SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — A person was inside an SUV when it left the Wheaten Ferry ramp and went into the Willamette River on Wednesday evening, prompting a search that later turned into a recovery, officials said.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said the SUV went off the ramp and into the water just after 4 p.m. at the ferry dock at 1150 Matheny Road just north of Keizer. It didn’t seem to be trying to board the ferry at the time.
Witnesses reported seeing one person inside of the vehicle as it disappeared beneath the surface. Deputies said the driver’s identity is unknown.
By 7 p.m., the vehicle had not been recovered. Deputies said teams would continue searching for the vehicle until dusk and resume search efforts in the morning.
The Willamette River Boat Launch on Matheny Road will remain closed for the extent of the recovery but the Wheatland Ferry is expected to continue running normally.
A Life Flight helicopter responded and was hovering over the water as rescue crews searched the area using boats.
KOIN 6 News will update this story as soon as possible.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.