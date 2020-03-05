SUV enters water with driver inside at Wheatland Ferry

The Wheatland Ferry in Marion County where a vehicle drove off the ramp and entered the Willamette River, March 4, 2020. (KOIN)

Rescuers are looking for the submerged vehicle

SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — A person was inside an SUV when it left the Wheaten Ferry ramp and went into the Willamette River on Wednesday evening, prompting a search that later turned into a recovery, officials said.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said the SUV went off the ramp and into the water just after 4 p.m. at the ferry dock at 1150 Matheny Road just north of Keizer. It didn’t seem to be trying to board the ferry at the time.

Witnesses reported seeing one person inside of the vehicle as it disappeared beneath the surface. Deputies said the driver’s identity is unknown.

By 7 p.m., the vehicle had not been recovered. Deputies said teams would continue searching for the vehicle until dusk and resume search efforts in the morning.

The Willamette River Boat Launch on Matheny Road will remain closed for the extent of the recovery but the Wheatland Ferry is expected to continue running normally.

Rescuers search near Wheatland Ferry in Marion County after a vehicle drove off the Wheatland Ferry ramp and into the water, March 4, 2020. (KOIN)

Rescuers at the Wheatland Ferry in Marion County after a vehicle drove off the ferry ramp and into the Willamette River, March 4, 2020. (Marion County Sheriff’s Office)

The road to Wheatland Ferry in Marion County closed after a vehicle left the ferry ramp and went into the Willamette River, March 4, 2020. (KOIN)

A Life Flight helicopter responded and was hovering over the water as rescue crews searched the area using boats.

