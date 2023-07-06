Life in prison usually calls for 25 years in prison, but not in this case

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A 19-year-old pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison Thursday for committing a murder and an attempted murder in 2021. He was 16 years old at the time.

On Jan. 16, 2021, Gerardo Trujillo-Torres murdered Joshua Steward and attempted to kill Amaretta Rice. He had been hired by 25-year-old Rayshawn Strickland and the late Fred Ferguson, who according to police, distributed narcotics through Salem and Eugene.

Strickland and Ferguson claimed Steward had owed them a drug debt and gave evidence about their distribution to police. At the time, Trujillo-Torres was on parole for third-degree assault.

During a fake drug deal set up by Strickland and Ferguson, Trujillo-Torres shot Steward three times and shot Rice in the head. Steward died at the scene and Rice survived.

Life in prison usually calls for 25 years in prison before eligibility for parole, but because Trujillo-Torres was less than 18 years old during the crime, he is eligible for parole after 15 years. He is also eligible for a potential release hearing halfway through his sentence.

“I don’t agree with the outcome of this case. If you can commit murder, you can handle the adult consequences,” Rice said. “I’m disappointed in Oregon’s system. He has an opportunity for parole and a second look after killing one person and almost killing me.”

Marion County District Attorney Paige Clarkson said she is concerned that Trujillo-Torres could return to the community in 15 years.

“We have a long way to go before the interests of public safety and victim rights are appropriately balanced with juvenile delinquency reform efforts,” she said. “Knowing that all juveniles who commit murder – whether they have 1 or 100 victims – are eligible for release after 15 years and/or halfway through their sentence, is not justice.”

In 2021, Strickland was indicted for murder, attempted murder, two counts of conspiracy to commit murder, two counts of solicitation to commit murder, delivery of cocaine, possession of cocaine and laundering a monetary instrument. On June 14, 2023, he was sentenced to 70 months for racketeering and two counts of attempted conspiracy to commit murder after an agreement.

Ferguson was arrested on Jan. 22, 2021, for murder, attempted murder and conspiracy and solicitation to commit murder. However, he died of a fentanyl overdose in his jail cell on July 16, 2021.