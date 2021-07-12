Victim, officer named in deadly Salem shooting

A domestic violence suspect was shot to death by a Salem police officer near Vaughn Street, July 10, 2021 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The names of a victim and an officer who were involved in a deadly shooting in Salem over the weekend have been released.

A Salem police officer, identified as Nathan Bush, shot and killed a domestic violence suspect late Friday night. Bush arrived at a scene in the 3700 block of June Avenue NE around 11:20 p.m., where the suspect was reportedly armed with a knife.

Bush then shot and killed the person, who has now been identified as 23-year-old Arcadio Castillo III.

Bush was not injured. Further details about the shooting have not been released.

Salem Police said Oregon State Police will investigate the shooting and Bush has been placed on administrative leave, per protocol.