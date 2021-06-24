Video shows stranger drive away with missing dog in Keizer

Toto, a Yorkie-pomeranian mix, was with his owner at work in Keizer when a stranger picked him up and drove away

KEIZER, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman is pleading for the safe return of her beloved dog after surveillance video shows him get into a car with a stranger in Keizer.

Jen Cosio said she had both of her dogs — sibling Yorkshire terrier-pomeranian mixes Penny and Toto — at her workplace in an industrial part of Keizer behind Volcanoes Stadium on June 19. She said she was about to load up the dogs and head home when she realized Toto was missing.

“Toto had been by my side all day and suddenly my other co-worker was like ‘oh, where’s he at,” Cosio said.

Cosio searched outside for Toto while her co-worker checked surveillance footage. The camera captured Toto, who had wriggled under the closed gate to the business and was standing on the other side as someone drove up.

“You can see him kind of trot over to the driver door, driver door opens, they reach down, pick him up, door shuts, they’re sitting there playing with him or whatever for about 30 seconds and then drove away,” Cosio said.

Cosio said they missed Toto by about two minutes. She said Toto is wearing a collar with a tag that includes his name, her name, “Kaiser, OR” and her phone number. Toto is also micro-chipped. Cosio said she’s updated the chip to show that he’s missing along with the police report number.

“He’s my family,” she said. “I wake up every morning and just a little piece of my heart’s missing. So I just beg you to give him back.”

Cosio said she learned from police that Toto is now considered a stolen pet since he was wearing an ID tag, which is a felony in Oregon.

“But I don’t care about that, I don’t care about penalizing the person or anything like that, I just want my baby back,” she said. “We have someone working in the facility almost 27/7, someone could surrender him here if they wanted if they don’t want to deal with me and they just want to give him back, this is another safe place to give him back.”

Cosio is also offering a $500 reward for Toto’s safe return.

Toto was recently groomed and currently has short hair. His fur is a light charcoal gray (darker when it’s longer) with a small white marking on his chest, as well as the tips of both back feet and a white spot on his right front foot.

Cosio has set up a tip line. If you see Toto or know where he is, please call 971.248.6264 or contact the Keizer Police Department at 503.390.3713.