Woman falls 50 feet into well near Scotts Mill

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An older woman who fell at least 50 feet down into a stone-lined well near Scotts Mills was rescued by a neighbor and crews from 3 separate fire departments.

The call for help to the Silverton Fire District came Thursday afternoon after the woman fell through the wood top of the well. When fire crews arrived at the scene in the 3000 block of Crooked Finger Road, a neighbor used the rope and pulley to go down into the well and keep the woman from being submerged in the well water.

The Salem Fire Department arrived with their rope rescue team and lowered a rescuer into the well. The woman was stabilized, then hoisted to the top, where she was rushed to a hospital by ambulance. She is reportedly in serious condition.

The neighbor who assisted her was also hoisted to the top of the well.

The Mt. Angel Fire District also provided help as did the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and Woodburn Ambulance.