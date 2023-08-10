This will be Marion County's 3rd Chick-fil-A, with 2 other locations in Salem and Keizer

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Marion County residents might soon “eat mor chikin” with a new Chick-fil-A location planned for Woodburn.

Woodburn officials approved the land-use application plans from real estate Project Manager Andrew Hunt and Chick-fil-A Principal Development Lead Steve Schwartz in late July.

According to documents from the Planning Commission, the restaurant will be located at 300 Woodland Ave., across the street from a Starbucks drive-through and near the Hillyer’s Mid-City Ford dealer.

The site will also be 2,872 square feet with two drive-through lanes designed to fit up to 46 vehicles.

The documents added that “limited-service eating places” of this size are typically expected to have a minimum of 11 spaces for off-street parking, and a maximum of 23. However, applicants Hunt and Schwartz have proposed a total of 43 spots.

“Development comes with upgrading the [S.] Woodland Avenue and Hillyer Lane frontages each to have a landscape strip with street trees and new sidewalk,” the document reads. “Incidentally, the proposed restaurant has no interior dining area and so no dine-in service.”

The land-use applicants additionally proposed a walk-up window and four picnic tables for the restaurant.

This will be the county’s third Chick-fil-A, with two other locations in Salem and Keizer. Across Oregon, however, this will be the state’s first location that only offers drive-thru and walk-up orders.

Business Insider said other food chains like Chipotle have launched their own drive-thru-only restaurants, some of which have been more profitable than the traditional model — and Chick-fil-A leadership could hope for the same results with the Woodburn location.

According to the Traffic Impact Analysis filed this April, the new drive-thru should be completely constructed and open by next year.