PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are seeking information on two men who are accused of burglarizing the Woodburn Aquatic Center on June 5, officials said.

Woodburn offices responded to the burglary report at 10 a.m. The two suspects went into the aquatic center around 10:40 p.m. the previous day and stole approximately $50 worth of food, as well as a swimsuit, according to authorities.

Both suspects are described as white men between the ages of 18-25, approximately six feet tall and weighing between 170 and 180 pounds.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Officer Salvador at 503-982-2345, and reference case number 23-6943.