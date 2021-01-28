Woodburn Tulip Fest slated to come back for spring 2021

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Wooden Shoe Tulip Farm’s popular Tulip Fest is slated to come back this year, with precautions in place for COVID-19 safety.

The 37th Annual Tulip Festival in Woodburn will start March 19 and end May 2.

After canceling the festival in 2020 amid the early days of the pandemic, the farm’s festival is coming back this year with increased safety measures for festival-goers, employees and vendors.

This year, tickets will only be available online as a way to control the number of visitors on the site, which has two 20-acre fields.

Season ticket passes are currently available online, and all other sales will be available March 1.

Click here for more details about the tulip fest.