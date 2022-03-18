PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The 38th annual Wooden Shoe Tulip Festival in Woodburn opens Friday.

The festival said the necessary guidelines for everyone’s safety will be in place.

All tickets must be bought online, as there will be no tickets at the gate this year. Day passes will be sold at a limited capacity.

The festival runs from March 18 until May 1, and will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. every weekday and longer hours on weekends.

Festival organizers say the best time of year to visit will likely be mid-April.

To buy tickets visit woodenshoetulipfarm.ticketspice.com/2022.