"We have a few great dogs who would love the outing."

MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KOIN) — If you want to spend time with a dog but not ready to own one, Marion County Dog Services is providing a way.

The animal shelter put out a call for dog walkers as the summer weather heats up. According to the shelter, there are several openings on the schedule.

People are also encouraged to sign up for a “Volunteer Pack” walk, where volunteers can take a dog and walk around the marsh areas next to the dog shelter.

“Come in Sunday, July 10th and we’ll size up a harness for a dog and go for a walk,” said Marion County Dog Services. “We have a few great dogs who would love the outing.”

Below, people can find current openings for dog walkers in the county:

– Mondays

3 p.m. – 4 p.m. or 4 p.m. – 5 p.m.

– Tuesdays

8 a.m. – 9 a.m. or 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. – 4 p.m. or 4 p.m. – 5 p.m.

– Wednesdays

8 a.m.- 9 a.m. or 9 a.m. – 10 a.m.

– Thursdays

3 p.m. to 4 p.m. or 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

– Fridays

8 a.m. – 9 a.m. or 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. – 4 p.m. or 4 p.m. – 5 p.m.

– Saturdays

8 a.m. – 9 a.m. or 9 a.m. -10 a.m.

– Sundays

3 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Afternoon drop on shifts are any time between 11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

If you’re looking for a regular shift, people can email JDeckard@co.marion.or.us.

The shelter is also looking for volunteer t-shirt designs for a chance to have the artwork on the MCDS volunteer t-shirt.

“Create a cute slogan, draw an adorable portrait of a volunteer and a shelter dog. The possibilities are endless,” explained the shelter. “All submissions must be received by July 31st.”

People can send their design by email to JDeckard@co.marion.or.us or by mail to 3550 Aumsville Hwy. S.E. Salem, OR 97317.