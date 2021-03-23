Worker killed in fire at Silverton seed cleaning facility

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A worker was killed in a fire at a seed cleaning facility in Silverton on Tuesday morning.

Silverton Fire District crews responded to the report of an explosion and fire around 9:00 am in the 13000 block of Riches Rd. NE. They saw heavy dark smoke and fire coming from the middle of the structure from several miles away.

They initially had reports of three people trapped inside, and were able to get one worker out. They were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Another worker was found deceased inside. Their name has not yet been released.

Officials said a dust explosion caused the fire.

A worker was killed in fire at a Silverton seed cleaning facility, March 23 2021. (Silverton Fire)

The Silverton Fire District responded with 5 fire engines and 4 water tenders. Silverton Fire was assisted by Stayton Fire, Sublimity Fire, Mt. Angel Fire, Monitor Fire, Woodburn Fire, Molalla Fire, Woodburn Ambulance, Santiam Memorial Ambulance and Marion County Fire District #1.