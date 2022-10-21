The closure is scheduled from Oct. 22-23

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — TriMet announced that the MAX Red Line will be closed through the weekend starting Saturday while construction work is happening north of the Gateway Transit Center.

Buses will shuttle riders at transit stations between the Gateway center and the one at Portland International Airport.

Riders heading to the airport will need to hop onto either MAX Blue or Green Line trains to the Gateway Transit Center, then board a shuttle bus to PDX, according to TriMet.

Meanwhile, TriMet said those heading in and out of Beaverton can catch a ride on the Blue Line trains. This line will be running more frequently while the Red Line service is down.

TriMet suggests riders plan ahead of their rides as some trips may be delayed. Riders can sign up for service alerts or track their trip using TriMet’s map.

