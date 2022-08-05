A MAX train crashed into a barrier at the end of the Orange Line in Milwaukie on Friday, August 5, 2022 (Courtesy: TriMet).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Riders on two different MAX lines can expect delays Friday morning after a collision in Milwaukie.

Just before 8:15 a.m., TriMet tweeted a MAX train crashed into a bumper at the end of the line at SE Park Avenue.

A spokesperson with TriMet told KOIN 6 the MAX operator was rushed to a hospital and two passengers complained of injuries. Another rider told officials he slept through the incident.

The agency said it was unsure how many passengers were onboard.

TriMet said the Orange and Yellow lines are delayed about 15 to 30 minutes.