PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For this week’s Mayor Monday, KOIN 6 checked in with a city you’ve likely passed by on I-5 near Salem, the city of Keizer.

The community is also home to the nearest In-n-Out Burger, for those who live in Portland.

Keizer Mayor Cathy Clark joined AM Extra to talk about updates in her community.

These include the Keizer Miracle of Lights display and donation drive for Marion Polk Food Share which opens December 1 and runs through December 26 and support services to help the unsheltered through their partners in the Mid Willamette Valley Homeless Alliance.

Additionally, the Salem Municipal Airport began commercial air service in October and now offers flights to/from Hollywood/Burbank and Las Vegas, with more destinations in the works. With so many people wanting to enjoy the beauty, products, and business opportunities in the Mid-Willamette Valley, Keizer joins Salem in welcoming back this important travel option after 15 years of private, freight and charter service only.

