PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – One of Washington’s fastest-growing cities over the last few years is continuing its development boom with more projects from a wildlife refuge and YMCA to Costco.

“Ridgefield’s western border is actually a 5,000-acre wildlife refuge,” said Jennifer Lindsay, Mayor of Ridgefield.

According to the mayor, the refuge welcomes around 200,000 visitors annually to its trails, bird watching and Plankhouse where visitors can learn about Native American history of the area.

On Friday, the refuge is holding a grand opening of its administrative building.

“Visitors are going to be able to come in and tour the building,” Lindsay explained. “We’re going to have the Chinook and Cowlitz Indian Nations provide a blessing and then our special guest will be Congresswoman Jamie Herrera Beutler.”

Home to approximately 14,000 residents, the mayor said the city has been planning for growth.

“Ridgefield is actually the same distance from Portland that Wilsonville is, so we’ve known for a while that growth was coming and we wanted to plan smart for it,” Lindsay said.

“It’s been a priority for us to have the infrastructure, and the services and amenities, to make Ridgefield a place that people want to come home to,” Lindsay said.

Noting such amenities, Lindsay pointed to the Ridgefield Outdoor Recreation Complex built in 2018. A “priority” for residents, the 53-acre complex not only offers a place for kids to play field sports but is also home to Ridgefield High School’s baseball team and the Ridgefield Raptors.

“It has six fields that are turf because we know it rains sometimes here in the Pacific Northwest and that we can use them all year long,” Lindsay said of the complex.

Looking ahead to projects in 2023, Lindsay highlighted a new YMCA.

“The one really big [project] that we’re so excited about is the Ridgefield YMCA and that will be breaking ground in 2023 and opening its doors in mid-to-late 2024. It’s a beautiful building, lots of windows, lots of natural light,” Lindsay said.

The mayor said the YMCA will have a pool, fitness facilities and host other YMCA programs.

Another big project the mayor highlighted is the addition of Costco.

“Just a few years ago, we didn’t have a grocery store in Ridgefield,” Lindsay said, adding the store will be located west of Interstate 5 and will open in 2024.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“A priority for our city council with Costco is knowing this is going to be a very forward-facing project, people are going to see it…we want to make sure that it meets the architectural standards and the landscaping standards that people have come to expect in Ridgefield. So, it is not going to look like any other Costco that you have seen in the Portland metro area,” Lindsay said. “When the doors open, it’s going to provide around 275 jobs for residents, that are good-paying jobs. So, that’s really good for the economic vitality of the region.”