PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A downtown McMenamins restaurant has renamed itself to commemorate a late employee whose influence made the space what it was.

According to the family-owned company, Mike and Mary Alice McMenamin first met Hal Finkelstein when he served as the general manager of Wildwood, a local eatery that opened in 1994.

Between Wildwood’s closing in 2010 and Zeus Café’s launch in 2011, Finkelstein was brought onto the McMenamins team as the restaurant’s manager.

“Hal brought a new ethos to McMenamins: His restaurant background was more of a fine dining style than much of what we had done to that point, and at the same time, he brought genuine warmth without a stuffy attitude,” the company said.

McMenamins remembered Finkelstein for his infectious team spirit and positivity, and says those traits didn’t go away when he got sick.

“He lost his sense of taste, but typical of Hal’s positivity, he continued to say, ‘When I get my taste buds back we’re going to have a feast!’ He declined chemo in the hope that he would regain his health, especially his taste and ability to walk, but it wasn’t to be,” McMenamins said.

According to the company, his wife Geri Ota rearranged the bedroom so he could still view the sunsets up to his death in January 2022.

As of this summer, the former Zeus Café is now called Hal’s Café in honor of the late manager.

Hal’s Café exterior (Courtesy McMenamins/Kat Nyberg)

Hal’s Café brunch offerings (Courtesy McMenamins/Kat Nyberg)

Hal’s Café brunch cocktails (Courtesy McMenamins/Kat Nyberg)

Portrait of late manager Hal Finkelstein (Courtesy McMenamins/Kat Nyberg)

Along with the name change, the restaurant that serves breakfast, lunch and dinner has updated its menu. The new offerings include “Hal’s Favorite” smoked steelhead benedict, a fried chicken sandwich with kimchi, and chicken and waffles topped with “piped pepper hot maple honey.”

Other menu items include spicy tuna tartare, deluxe burgers and short ribs.

The menu also features wines, ciders and a select few brunch cocktails for the daily brunch that runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The updated Hal’s Café is located within Downtown Portland’s Crystal Hotel at 303 SW 12th Ave. When visiting, guests will see a painted portrait of the restaurant’s namesake.