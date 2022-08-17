The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds return to the Oregon Air Show Aug. 19-21, 2022. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The 2022 Oregon International Air Show makes its grand return to McMinnville this weekend.

The show takes place at McMinnville Municipal Airport (4000 SE Cirrus Ave.) from Aug. 19-21 and will feature the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, the U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II Demonstration Team and other military and civilian aircraft.

Gates open at noon and close at 5 p.m. Flying will begin at approximately 1 p.m. on Friday.

On Saturday and Sunday, gates will open at 9 a.m. and flying will begin around noon, with gates closing at 4:30 p.m.

It’s recommended that people bring folding chairs for general admission areas and either unopened plastic water bottles or empty water bottles.

Small backpacks or bags for medications, baby supplies, light clothing, sunscreen, etc. are also encouraged.

Prices start between $30-40 for adults ages 12 and up and $10-15 for kids ages 5-11. For more information, visit the Oregon Air Show website.