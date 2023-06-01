PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A pet shelter in McMinnville is fundraising for a new facility after its old building has slowly deteriorated over the years past the point of repair.

Homeward Bound Pets Humane Society, Oregon’s first no-kill shelter, needs the new facility to safely house local cats and dogs.

The organization also has a clinic and a thrift shop to support the shelter and has raised $3.1 million for a new facility and needs another $1.5 million.

“There is a crisis here in Oregon with abandoned pets and we are needing this new building so badly,” Homeward Bound Pets Humane Society’s Executive Director Ronnie Vostinak said.

Amid construction, the shelter has had to down-size to construction trailers to house cats and says they need the new facility to meet demand.

“It’s hurt us because we have abandoned kitties all the time at our clinic, at our thrift shop, at our shelter, they’re left overnight. We are full and so we’ve got to get this building up so that we’re able to get back to the numbers that we have been at,” Vostinak said.

The shelter’s executive director added, “we shelter lost dogs for the police department, we do licensing for the sheriff’s department, we’re a busy little organization and have got to get a new building…they’re terrible.”

Donations can be made through the shelter’s website or through a check in the mail.

“This is a treasure,” Vostinak said. “And we need to stick around for another half a century in this new building.”