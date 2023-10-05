The blast blew out the passenger side of a car and three home windows

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The McMinnville Police Department has requested surveillance video from local residents to find the cause of an explosion early Thursday morning.

Around 2:45 a.m., authorities say they received a report of an explosion in the area of Northeast 11th Street and Evans Street, where a woman said she believed something had blown up under her car.

The blast was so strong it blew out the passenger side of the woman’s car and three of the windows on the side of her home. When the woman searched the area, she said it looked like someone had put some kind of device with shrapnel between the sidewalk and the side of her home.

When officers arrived, they found a small crater in the flowerbed just off the edge of the sidewalk – near the side of the woman’s house. It also looked like shrapnel had damaged the side of her home as well as a second car parked on the street.

No one was injured in the explosion, but police say an investigation is ongoing.

Authorities ask for any video footage from those living within the boundaries from Northeast Fifth Street to 19th Street or Northeast Baker Street to Galloway Street – specifically if the video shows the roadway in front of your house.

Those with information are asked to contact Detective Josh Eckroth at his desk number 503-435-5611, cell number 503-437-1931, or email at josh.eckroth@mcminnvilleoregon.gov. You can also leave an anonymous message with the McMinnville PD at 503-434-2337. Reference case No. 23-3505.

