Meals on Wheels introduces new family-style meal program

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Meals on Wheels is starting a new family-style meal program to both help its members and to share with the general public.

This is a way for the general public to eat restaurant-quality food from the Meals on Wheels Diner on East Mill Plain in Vancouver — all while funding their continuing mission to provide good food to home bound seniors.

Meals on Wheels has seen a surge in demand for food delivered to home bound seniors in recent weeks and in response, it is rolling out a new family style takeout menu. For $39.99 — it can feed a whole family.

“Everything is pre packaged,” said Tony Staser with Meals on Wheels. “They’re wonderful homemade meals that people can take home and enjoy.”

The general public is invited to order takeout from the diner just like everywhere else, but the money you spend here will go directly toward supporting Meals on Wheels’ longstanding mission of providing food and some conversation to seniors who are not easily able to leave their homes.

If you come — come hungry — because this is not what you might expect, as evidenced by the coconut curry chicken with rice, pot pies and more.

“We have a wonderful kielbasa with sauerkraut and warm german potato salad,” said Staser. “We have these pies that you can pre-order for $16 and moving down the line we have this penne pasta with pasta and Portobello mushrooms.”

The new take out at the diner is a chance to do more than just eat a meal. Every takeout order for the general public supports a free meal for seniors who are now risking their lives just by leaving home.