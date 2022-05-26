PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you’re looking for ways to help people locally, Meals on Wheels People is in desperate need of volunteers.

The organization needs people for nearly all the steps involved in getting food to those in need.

“We are in need of drivers, especially meals for kids drivers,” MOWP’s Suzanne Washington said. “We need people to make friendly chat calls and pack bags and all of that. So volunteers are a big need.”

If you’re interested in helping and would like to learn more about being a volunteer, visit the MOWP website.