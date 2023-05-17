Measure 110 recovery treatment is getting more funding, but many still disapprove of the new law

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The more than $37 million Oregon is expected to save in the 2023-2025 biennium as a result of no longer convicting people caught with user-amounts of drugs will go to support the Drug Treatment and Recovery Fund established by Measure 110, according to the latest Oregon Economic and Revenue Forecast released Wednesday.

This is a major increase from the $2.1 million that was directed from Oregon’s net general fund revenues for the 2021-2023 biennium for the same reason.

Measure 110 was passed by voters in 2020 and went into effect in 2021. It reclassifies personal drug possession to a Class E violation with a maximum $100 fine. People caught with user-amounts of drugs can waive the fine by completing a health assessment where they have the opportunity to receive recovery treatment and housing.

The measure also directed the state to put the money it saves from prosecuting and convicting people caught with drugs toward the Drug Treatment and Recovery Fund. The cost of felony and misdemeanor drug convictions were calculated based on rates in the 2017-2019 biennium.

The Oregon Health Justice Recovery Alliance, which has supported the bill’s implementation, welcomes the news of the re-allocated funds. The statewide advocacy coalition works to ensure the new law centers on the needs of communities most affected by illegal drug use.

Tera Hurst, executive director of the Health Justice Recovery Alliance, believes it costs less to provide drug addiction treatment to a person than to criminalize someone in a misdemeanor drug case. She feels the measure is a worthwhile investment.

Since its passage, Measure 110 has been widely criticized by people in the state and around the country.

Many feel drug use has worsened in the state and say they’ve been disappointed by the slow development of treatment resources.

A state audit couldn’t track how millions of dollars given to drug treatment providers have been spent. Millions of dollars of marijuana tax revenues went to support the drug treatment and harm reduction programs, but in January 2023, the audit found it hadn’t yet resulted in an improved care network.

The Associated Press reported that in the first year after the new approach took effect in February 2021, only 1% of people who had been cited for possessing controlled substances sought help through the new hotline.

Despite this, Oregon Health Justice Recovery remains excited for the nearly $40 million the state will likely be setting aside for Measure 110 treatment facilities in the next two years.

“Addiction recovery providers were having to look at making big budget cuts due to earlier economic forecasts that cannabis revenue would be down. We are thrilled to see that these savings from no longer criminalizing addiction will help make this funding whole and be used to help us maintain services at their current level and hopefully expand too,” said Monta Knudson, CEO of Bridges to Change, an Oregon recovery organization.

The news of the forecasted funding came on the same day Oregon House Republicans expressed their disappointment at Democrats’ refusal to reform Measure 110. Several pieces of legislation related to the measure are being considered this session, including House Bill 2310 which would reestablish criminal penalties for possession and distribution of street drugs while still supporting the funds that expand access to rehabilitation programs.

This bill did not advance after a vote of 30-30 on the House floor.

A recent survey from DHM Research in Portland found that Oregon voters support bringing back criminal penalties for drug possession. The survey results showed that more than 6 in 10 voters think Measure 110 has made drug addiction, homelessness and crime worse.

According to the survey, 63% of Oregonians said they somewhat or strongly support repealing all or parts of Measure 110.