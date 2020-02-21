Mechanical issues disrupt MAX lines during morning commute

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The MAX Blue and Red lines were disrupted near Washington Park due to mechanical issues during Friday morning’s commute.

TriMet said the issues began after a train traveling west between the Robertson Tunnel and Sunset Transit Center suffered damage to the arm that extends between the top of the train and the overhead power line. The power line experienced some damage, as well. One lane of Highway 26 was closed as crews assessed the damage, but has since reopened.

The Blue Line is currently disrupted between Kings Hill/Southwest Salmon and the Sunset Transit Center, while the Red Line has been disrupted between the Gateway Transit Center and the Sunset Transit Center.

TRIMET ALERT: MAX Blue and Red Lines disrupted due to a mechanical issue. Use shuttle buses between Kings Hill/Salmon station and the Sunset Transit Center. #pdxtraffic #KOIN6News #trimet pic.twitter.com/VlfbDVZ2gJ — Carly Kennelly (@KOIN6Traffic) February 21, 2020

Shuttle buses are in service near the affected transit centers, but riders should expect major delays and are encouraged to consider regular bus service.

TriMet stated this may be similar to the disruption on February 6 near the Hollywood Transit Center. Though the damage is not as extensive, TriMet is trying to determine the cause of both incidents and if the two are connected in any way.

KOIN 6 News will continue to update this story.