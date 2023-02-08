A child gets a checkup at the doctor. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Tigard-Tualatin elementary school is closing its doors Thursday and Friday due to a spreading stomach virus.

Metzger Elementary School announced Wednesday that the school would be closed Thursday and Friday to curb the spread of the virus and to allow for a custodial crew to disinfect the building.

According to officials, the decision was made due to the number of staff and student absences and the rising number of cases.

Along with the class cancelations, they also canceled all after-school activities and their Kindergarten Registration Night.

Classes are set to continue on Feb 13.