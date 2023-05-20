PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Local artist Mike Bennett will be hiding more than 50 pieces of free art around Portland today, for a Zelda-themed scavenger hunt starting at 3 p.m. near his St. Johns cafe Wonderwood Springs.

Known for hiding physical cutouts of cartoon characters around Portland, Bennet’s latest scavenger hunt will feature his take on forest characters from Nintendo’s Zelda video game franchise. The characters, known as Koroks, are part of the latest Zelda game “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom,” which was released for the Nintendo Switch earlier this month.

“If you’re a fan of Zelda, my art, or free stuff, make sure you swing by and try your luck at finding one of these little dudes,” Bennett wrote on social media. “Finders keepers, but try to only take one Korok per person.”

It’s unclear if the project is a paid promotion for the new Zelda game or if Bennett is simply a fan of the franchise. KOIN 6 News reached out to Bennett for more info about the event, but did not receive a response as of this publishing.