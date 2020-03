PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- This morning there's a chance you'll be heading to work with your windshield wipers on the low setting across the Portland/Vancouver metro.

If you're biking in, don't dress for winter. It will be "warm" for early March with temps in the upper 40's. Light rain will be in the mix this morning through midday and should become dry and overcast for the afternoon, if not sooner. At the most we could measure a trace to less than a tenth of an inch. Temperatures reach the mid 50's.