PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington officials say that millions of dollars are still available for families in need as part of the state’s Working Families Tax Credit.

The Washington State Department of Revenue is trying to bring attention to it since the agency believes many families are not aware of the program.

The director managing the new tax credit said the agency believes 400,000 low-to-moderate income families could be eligible, but only about a third have applied so far.

There’s plenty of time to still apply, as the deadline is December 31, 2023. Find more information via the link above.