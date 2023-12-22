Bradley Walther and Timothy Cleary were both put on administrative leave

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The two Milwaukie officers involved in the transportation of a man who died in transit between health centers have been identified.

Bradley Walther and Timothy Cleary of the Milwaukie Police Department were both put on administrative leave after Jean Descamps, 26, died on his way from Providence Milwaukie Hospital to the Unity Behavioral Health Center in Portland on Dec. 13.

Officers said they began CPR but Descamps couldn’t be resuscitated and was declared dead.

The Medical Examiner says the cause of death was likely related to a drug overdose with “contributing natural causes.” The final call will be made from a pending toxicology report.

The two officers were removed from administrative leave, but returned to their duties on Friday.

“This event has been troubling and emotional for the family of Mr. Descamps as well as our Officers,” the Milwaukie Police Department said in a press release on Friday. “As a department, our thoughts and hearts go out to the Descamps’ family and friends.”

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Travis Law at travis.law@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0395 or Detective Ryan Foote at ryan.foote@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0781. Refer to Portland police case no. 23-320906 or Milwaukie police case no. 23-8554.