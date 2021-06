PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 15-year-old foster child who went missing on April 2 is believed to be in danger, according to the Oregon Department of Human Services.

Officials are seeking the public’s help in finding Amadeo Landry Silguero of Portland.

Silguero is suspected to be in Gresham and is known to frequent the Clackamas Town Center.

The teen is described as being 5’9″, 150 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call 911.