PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Get ready for the greatest show on dirt!

Monster Jam brings its high-flying action to Portland this weekend. Some of the world’s top monster trucks will be at the show which is sure to bring full-throttle fun for the whole family.

“Monster Jam is truly a place for everyone,” said Keaton Stewart, a Monster Jam host. “It doesn’t matter how old you are, where you’re from, if you’re a Monster Jam pro or if this is your very first time. This is cool.”

In a fight to be the next viral hit, Stewart said the drivers are pulling out “unstoppable maneuvers, crazy tricks.”

The event is at the Moda Center from Friday through Monday. Tickets can be purchased online.

