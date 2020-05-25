More flyovers across Oregon, SW Washington for Memorial Day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — More flyovers from the Oregon National Guard are scheduled for Memorial Day.

The flyovers are a joint effort by Oregon’s 173rd Fighter Wing in Klamath Falls and 142nd Wing at the Portland International Airport. According to the National Guard, the flyovers are intended to “salute Oregonians on the forefront of the COVID-19 pandemic, lift community morale during a time of severe health and economic impacts, and remember those brave service members who have paid the ultimate price for our freedom.”

The F-15 flyovers will be taking place over Oregon and Southwest Washington beginning at 10:50 am.

Full schedule below: