More flyovers across Oregon, SW Washington for Memorial Day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — More flyovers from the Oregon National Guard are scheduled for Memorial Day.
The flyovers are a joint effort by Oregon’s 173rd Fighter Wing in Klamath Falls and 142nd Wing at the Portland International Airport. According to the National Guard, the flyovers are intended to “salute Oregonians on the forefront of the COVID-19 pandemic, lift community morale during a time of severe health and economic impacts, and remember those brave service members who have paid the ultimate price for our freedom.”
The F-15 flyovers will be taking place over Oregon and Southwest Washington beginning at 10:50 am.
Full schedule below:
- 10:50 a.m. Sky Lakes Medical Center, Klamath Falls, Ore.
- 10:58 a.m. VA White City, Ore.
- 11:10 a.m. VA Roseburg Health Care System, Roseburg, OR
- 11:10 a.m. Mercy Medical Center, Roseburg, Ore.
- 11:18 a.m. Peace Harbor Cottage Grove Community Med. Center, Cottage Grove, Ore.
- 11:22 a.m. McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center, Springfield, Ore.
- 11:22 a.m. Peace Harbor Medical Center at Riverbend, Springfield, Ore.
- 11:24 a.m. Peace Harbor Sacred Heart Medical Center, Eugene, Ore.
- 11:40 a.m. Peace Harbor Medical Center, Florence, Ore.
- 11:44 a.m. Lower Umpqua Hospital, Reedsport, Ore.
- 12:00 p.m. Asante Three Rivers Medical Center, Grants Pass, Ore.
- 12:00 p.m. Grants Pass Riverside Park, Grants Pass, Ore.
- 12:05 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital, Enterprise, Ore.
- 12:10 p.m. Brookings Harbor, Brookings, Ore.
