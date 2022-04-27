One man was arrested after deputies served the warrant

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Deputies from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office discovered a “sophisticated” illegal marijuana grow operation near Dallas Thursday. While searching a search warrant, they found more than 2,000 marijuana plants.

The sheriff’s office said it served the search warrant at a residence on Oakdale Road west of Dallas at around 7 a.m. Thursday.

Investigators had been informed of an illegal marijuana grow operation on the property.

When deputies conducted the search warrant, they found a man, 56-year-old Wen Tao Zhu, was living at the residence.

Investigators found more than $17,000 in cash along with the thousands of marijuana plants at various stages in the growth process.

The sheriff’s office said trained inspectors found areas of runoff from the grow operation that contained chemicals. Experts determined the amount of runoff was not dangerous to residents in the area who use wells for everyday water use.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office also removed two puppies and a chicken from the property before they left. They said the puppies and the chicken are in good health.

Zhu was arrested on charges of unlawful manufacture of marijuana, unlawful possession of marijuana, and unlawful delivery of marijuana.