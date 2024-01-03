PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portland’s Morrison Bridge will shut down for a few days in January and early February for maintenance work over weekends, Multnomah County announced.

Starting Thursday, Jan. 11, the Southwest Naito Parkway eastbound on-ramp to the bridge will close at 7 a.m. as crews set up equipment to clean the bridge gears. The ramp is slated to reopen at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 12

Full Bridge closures begin Jan. 26-28 – shutting down at 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26 and reopening at 5 a.m. Monday, Jan. 29.

The next bridge closure is scheduled for 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 2 and will reopen 5 a.m. Monday, Feb. 5.

The last weekend of closures begins 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9 until 5 a.m. Monday, Feb. 12.

Multnomah County warns commuters to take alternative routes during the closures.