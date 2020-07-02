Mother-daughter duo spreads message of racial justice with t-shirts

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A northeast Portland mother-daughter duo is amplifying the message of racial equality through the printing of t-shirts.

Mimi’s Fresh Tees has been megaphoning messages of racial equality on t-shirts for over two years. Both mother Kamelah Adams and her daughter Jasmine, a high school sophomore, have been at the peaceful demonstrations for justice as sales of their shirts have started to take off.

“When I’m out at the protest and I see Jasmine’s generation, I feel so hopeful because there were thousands of high school kids out there and young kids — all colors,” Kamelah said.

Kamelah’s voice is heard in the messages of justice stamped on the t-shirts she sells. Its messages are right for the times were are living in and a beacon for the next generation of children.

“As a black girl, I’ve been told like to be quiet too much and this is just my time where I feel the most comfortable actually speaking up about stuff,” Jasmine said. “And I think I’m going to continue to use my voice for good.”

By many accounts, this is a turning point in America — a reckoning of history still haunted by slavery, unequal treatment of black people and hope that the obstacles still in the way of equality are not insurmountable.

“We’re trying to change people’s hearts and mindsets,” Kamelah said. “It’s not an easy task to do but I feel like a lot of folks are saying ‘we’re not tolerating this anymore.”