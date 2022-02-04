Mother’s Bistro reopens after COVID surge caused shutdown

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Mother’s Bistro & Bar announced its reopening Thursday and said it’s taken additional COVID-19 safety measures.

The popular downtown Portland restaurant closed its doors three weeks ago after the omicron COVID-19 wave left the business with staffing shortages.

During its closure, the restaurant said it put 6 feet of space between tables and it is seating people in every other booth. Mother’s Bistro also updated its filtration system.

The restaurant said people can place orders online or through DoorDash and GrubHub.

In mid-January, the restaurant’s owner, Lisa Schroeder, said a couple staff members contracted the virus. She said they could have operated on limited staff, but felt closing for the rest of the month was the right thing to do.